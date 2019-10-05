Sugar Exchange (SGR) Market Cap Hits $118,389.00

Sugar Exchange (CURRENCY:SGR) traded 220.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Sugar Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sugar Exchange has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Sugar Exchange has a market capitalization of $118,389.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Sugar Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00192429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.01015207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sugar Exchange Profile

Sugar Exchange was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Sugar Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,048,718 tokens. Sugar Exchange’s official Twitter account is @Sugar_Exchange. Sugar Exchange’s official website is sugarexchange.io.

Sugar Exchange Token Trading

Sugar Exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sugar Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sugar Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

