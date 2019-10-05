Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 907,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,392. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 54,079 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,121,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,347,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,652,000 after buying an additional 341,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,405,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,909,000 after buying an additional 689,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

