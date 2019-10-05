Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUM. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.70.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 582,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,195. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87 and a beta of 2.17. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,333,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after purchasing an additional 730,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,879,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 362,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 391,037 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

