Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 2,186,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $40.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 243,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,178,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,791,000 after buying an additional 269,209 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,134,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,090,000 after buying an additional 290,561 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

