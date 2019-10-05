Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

SUN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 102,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,245. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,430,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

