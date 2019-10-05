Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SUNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 21,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

