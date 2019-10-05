Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 679,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,873,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after buying an additional 350,905 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after buying an additional 88,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.