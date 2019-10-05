SureRemit Price Hits $0.0030 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $3,634.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.