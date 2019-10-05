Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Friday.

SUR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 28 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 75,986 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.22. Sureserve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The stock has a market cap of $44.51 million and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

