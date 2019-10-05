Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter worth $2,705,000.

NYSEARCA:XKCP opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

