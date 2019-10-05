Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercraft Boat worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The company had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

