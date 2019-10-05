Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ducommun’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $98,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

