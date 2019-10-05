Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $260,000 in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 83.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.36. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,099. The company has a market capitalization of $620.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.72. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 17.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.