Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $705.71 per share, for a total transaction of $34,579.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,690 shares of company stock worth $1,199,216. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPL traded down $12.18 on Friday, hitting $610.77. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

