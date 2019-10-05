Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $267,000 Investment in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.40% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

