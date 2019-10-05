Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 16,890 Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 113.3% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PML opened at $16.01 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

