Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 12,727 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,398. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

