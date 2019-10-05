Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 446 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. FB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

