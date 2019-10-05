SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SYNNEX has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $28,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $53,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

