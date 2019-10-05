Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,686,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,498. The company has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 141.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,329,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,240,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 45.0% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 103,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

