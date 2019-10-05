Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. Talend’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Talend by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

