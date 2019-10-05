Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $57.22. 1,490,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Greene, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $667,946.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,710,368. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 536,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 418,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,771,000 after purchasing an additional 316,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 252,928 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

