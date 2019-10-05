Tarush (TAS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Tarush has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Tarush token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. Tarush has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $1.05 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tarush alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tarush Profile

Tarush was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech. Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tarush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tarush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tarush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.