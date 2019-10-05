Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 1,470,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $488,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after buying an additional 1,817,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,655,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,459,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 418.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 429,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

