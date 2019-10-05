Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TOO remained flat at $$1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. 448,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $627.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $287.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 86.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 975,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 39,590.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 633,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 243,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

