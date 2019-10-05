Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Telaria currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE TLRA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 844,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $335.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the second quarter worth $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telaria by 1,814.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telaria by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

