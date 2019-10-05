Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DNB Markets downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 29,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,174. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

