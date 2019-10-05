Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ TLGT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 77,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Teligent has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teligent will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,814,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,239 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

