Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 886,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.79. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 259,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 104,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 11,423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.