Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Tenaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.42.

TS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 2,130,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,063. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 658,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 997,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

