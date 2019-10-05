Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.21.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $231.43 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

