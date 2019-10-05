Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.50 to $64.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.9% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $7,340,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

