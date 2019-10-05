Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TPL traded down $18.56 on Wednesday, hitting $604.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.98.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $797.58 per share, with a total value of $39,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,690 shares of company stock worth $1,199,216. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

