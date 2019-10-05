THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $6.33 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $23,549.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,215,024,114 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.