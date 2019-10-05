Thomasville National Bank Acquires 2,737 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,507,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 519,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 433,696 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at $535,783.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,184,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,833,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,838,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

