Thomasville National Bank Acquires New Position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 305,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 alerts:

Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.