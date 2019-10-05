Thomasville National Bank Buys 3,273 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 99,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

