Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,695. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

