Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Sidoti

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a reduce rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CL King downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of THO opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

