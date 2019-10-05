THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $374,852.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00192588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.01017163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 984,552,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,495,468 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

