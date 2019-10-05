Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41,020.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $46,610.00 and approximately $41,020.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00697082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

