Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 37.6% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 520,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 305.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 157.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,361. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

