TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TIM Participacoes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded TIM Participacoes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. New Street Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of TSU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 687,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,526. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TIM Participacoes has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,753,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 815,748 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 196.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 391,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 674.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 269,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 234,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.