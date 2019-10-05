Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TKR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. Timken has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Timken’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 19.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 28.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 31,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

