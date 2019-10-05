Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Titan Machinery from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TITN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

