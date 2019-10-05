Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 128,074 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. 26,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In related news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,519.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

