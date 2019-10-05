Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.36 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America lowered PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Societe Generale started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,430. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.