Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $201,843.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,482.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,137 shares of company stock worth $4,275,323 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

