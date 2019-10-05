Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cummins by 10.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. 336,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,507. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

