Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Realty Income worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,856. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research increased their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.